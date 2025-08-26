Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - How Do They Compare?

Swift vs Grand i10 Nios: The budget hatchback segment has multiple cars to choose from. If you want a reliable, comfortable car around the ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh budget, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Swift in the segment. However, around the same price, you can also consider the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is a popular option in the market. Both cars have decent features, comfortable seating, and have a petrol engine and a CNG option.

Here is a quick comparison of the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at ₹7.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹6.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have decent features on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and others. On the other side, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Safety

Both the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios have a similar safety feature list. The Swift and the Grand i10 Nios have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, a manual handbrake, and others. However, the Grand i10 Nios have TPMS, which is missing in the Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Engine