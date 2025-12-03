Updated 3 December 2025 at 16:35 IST
Top 5 Carmakers with Highest Sales in November 2025
According to the Vahan, auto manufacturers, like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata, and others, continued to be among the top contributors to overall volumes.
Carmakers with Highest Sales: India’s passenger vehicle market showed solid momentum in November 2025. The wholesale dispatch figures highlighted a continued demand for SUVs, hatchbacks, and compact sedans through the post-festive period. According to the Vahan, auto manufacturers, like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata, and others, continued to be among the top contributors to overall volumes. Though the automakers launched refreshed products, enhanced the financing schemes, and increased showrooms and touchpoints, they still recorded a decline in sales on a year-on-year basis.
According to Vahan data, Maruti Suzuki continued in the first position, having sales of 2.43 lakh units, but saw a decline of 36 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Following the list was Hyundai Motor India, having a decline of 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, Citroen India, though it recorded sales of 977 units, the company saw a marginal positive growth in the previous month.
Here is a list of the top 5 automakers with the highest sales in November 2025
Maruti Suzuki
The first automaker on the list is Maruti Suzuki. According to Vahan, the automaker recorded total sales of 1,55,317 units in November 2025. However, Maruti Suzuki still saw a decline of 36 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The auto manufacturer recently launched the Victoris in the Indian market and has revealed plans for growing EV infrastructure in the country.
Mahindra and Mahindra
In the second position was Mahindra and Mahindra. The Indian automaker recorded total sales of 51,238 units and saw a decline of 24 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Mahindra recently launched the XEV 9S for the Indian market, which is the first seven-seater EV SUV in the automaker's lineup. It is available in three battery packs and is a feature-packed option.
Hyundai Motor India
The third position on the list was secured by Hyundai Motor India. According to the data, the South Korean automaker saw total sales of 49,295 in November 2025. However, Hyundai recorded a decline of 26 per cent in the previous month. Hyundai has recently launched the Venue facelift, with an updated exterior, interior, and features for the Indian market.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors, a popular automaker in the country, stood in the fourth position in the sales chart. According to Vahan, the Indian automaker saw total sales of 45,589 units and saw a decline of 33 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Tata Motors recently revived the iconic nameplate, Sierra, in India and launched it for the market. This SUV is positioned in the compact SUV segment and is available in three engine options.
Toyota Kirloskar
The fifth position in the list was secured by Toyota. As per Vahan, the Japanese automaker saw total sales of 27,660 units and recorded a decline of 25 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Toyota Glanza is the entry-level car in the automaker’s lineup, and it is available with a petrol and a CNG option.
