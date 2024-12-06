Published 13:19 IST, December 6th 2024
Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices of its Cars by 4 Percent From January 2025
Maruti Suzuki India will hike prices of its model range by up to 4 per cent from January 2025. The company recorded total sales of 1,41,312 units in November.
Maruti Suzuki Price Hike: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will hike prices of its model range by up to 4 per cent from January.
In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from January 2025, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model, it added.
"While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market," it stated.
Maruti Suzuki sells a range of models, ranging from Alto hatchback to Invicto multi-utility vehicles, in the domestic market.
On December 5, Hyundai Motor India announced to increase prices of its vehicles across the model range by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2025.
The price increase has been necessitated owing to an increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs, it has stated.
Various luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have also announced to hike vehicle prices from next month.
This development shortly comes after the company recorded total sales of 1,41,312 units in November 2024. According to data from SIAM, the company recorded a growth of 6,794 units, resulting in a surge of 5.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to October 2024, the company recoreded a decline of 18,279 units, eyeing a decline of 11.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis. However, talking about the markeh share in November 2024, the company recorded a 40.1 per cent market share in this period. There was a marginal surge of 0.1 per cent as compared to previous years. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Dzire in India.
