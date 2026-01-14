Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Edition in EQS SUV: Mercedes-Benz India has launched a new special edition of its luxury EQS SUV, the Celebration Edition, for the Indian market. The German luxury automaker has started 2026 with two new special edition launches, and the EQS Celebration Edition is based on the AMG-line variant. Mercedes-Benz offers the EQS Celebration Edition in both five and seven-seater configurations, and it remains mechanically unchanged.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV for prospective buyers:

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Price

The price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Celebration Edition SUV starts at ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom), and the cost of the EQS 580 Celebration Edition SUV is ₹1.48 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Exteriors

Since the Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV is based on the AMG Line trim, it has a gloss-black front fascia, matrix LED headlamps, runs on 21-inch alloy wheels, and has a distinctive A-wing front apron, and the rear apron has a chrome accent.

Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Interiors

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV gets a similar dashboard design, with a premium appeal. However, the second rows of the SUV get a ventilation function as standard, along with a rear tablet with MBUX, which allows them to utilise multiple rear seat features and enhance comfort.

Moreover, Mercedes-Benz has reintroduced the seven-seater configuration, but some features are missing, like Energising Air Control Plus, and the spare wheel is also not offered with this configuration.

Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Range

Mechanically, it remains unchanged, and the EQS 450 continues to come with a 122kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 857km.

Mercedes-Benz EQS Celebration Edition SUV Performance