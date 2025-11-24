MG Astor Price Drops by up to ₹35,000 in November 2025 - Here’s How Deal Works

Discount on MG Astor: When buyers are planning to get a new compact SUV, there are multiple options available in the market. In this segment, the MG Astor is an underrated option. It has a bold exterior design, spacious and comfortable interiors, and decent features on offer. In 2025, the automaker made subtle changes to the Astor, but it still feels a bit dated and requires an update. If you are planning to get the MG Astor in November, then you can save up to ₹35,000 on your purchase as the automaker is offering multiple benefits to customers. The MG Astor is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Here’s how you can save on your new MG Astor purchase in November 2025:

Price of MG Astor

The price of the MG Astor manual variants starts at ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹13.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

The price of the MG Astor automatic variant starts at ₹13.42 lakh (ex-showroom), and it goes to ₹15.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Advertisement

Discount on MG Astor in November 2025

On the petrol manual and automatic variants of the Astor, there are no cash discounts or exchange bonus or scrappage bonus. However, MG is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹20,000, and there is a corporate benefit of ₹15,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹35,000 on the Astor.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Advertisement

MG Astor Features

The MG Astor is a feature-rich offering in its segment. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, an AI bot, automatic headlamps and wipers, and others.

MG Astor Engine Specifications