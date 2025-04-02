MG Comet to Volvo XC90: Top 5 Cars Launched in March 2025

Cars Launched in March 2025: March witnessed the launch of new models, updated facelifts, and the launch of luxury vehicles like the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Maybach SL680, and more. There were plenty of models launched in March 2025. Both the mass-market and the luxury segment saw new launches.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars that were launched in March 2025:

MG Comet EV

The first car on the list is the MG Comet EV. MG Motor India has added some new features to its variants. The Excite trim now has a rear parking camera along with electrically foldable ORVMs, and the Exclusive variant is now equipped with a 4-speaker audio system and leatherette seat upholstery. The price of the MG Comet EV is ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition

The next special edition on the list is the Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition. This edition brings an all-black exterior and interior of the XUV 700 and competes with the Tata Safari and Harrier’s Stealth Edition. Mechanically, it remains unchanged and is powered by a petrol and a diesel engine. The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition is ₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Kia EV6:

Kia India recently launched the EV6 facelift in India. It brings in new exterior design and a bigger battery pack, giving more range. It now features a sharper front profile, has an 84kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of more than 600km. The price of the 2025 Kia EV6 is ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GT-Line AWD variant.

Volvo XC90

Sweden automaker, Volvo Cars launched the XC90 facelift in India. It is the flagship offering from Volvo in India and has updated front design, and revised features and remains unchanged mechanically. It is powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of the Volvo XC90 is ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

Aston Martin Vanquish