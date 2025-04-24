MG Hector Updated in India - What’s New?

MG Hector Updated: JSW MG Motor India has updated its mid-size SUV, Hector, for the Indian market. The 2025 MG Hector is E20 emission norms compliant. All the MG Hectors that are manufactured after March 31, 2025, will meet the E20 compliance as standard. Further, the MG Hector remains unchanged, having bold looks, spacious interiors and two engine options. It is available in a five, six, or seven-seat configuration for buyers.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the 2025 MG Hector:

What are the features offered in the MG Hector?

The MG Hector is equipped with a long list of convenience features for buyers. It has a 14.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, ambient lighting, an electronic parking brake, and more. Further, it has a rear seat reclining function, which enhances the rear seat experience.

What are the safety features on the 2025 MG Hector?

The MG Hector is equipped with multiple safety features. It has ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and more. However, the MG Hector has not been crash tested yet.

What are the engine options on the MG Hector?

The MG Hector is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, making 140 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Further, there is also a 2.0L diesel engine on offer, which makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with only a six-speed manual gearbox.

What were the sales of MG Hector in March 2025?

According to SIAM, the MG Hector saw total sales of 547 units in March 2025. It saw a decline of 71 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a marginal growth of 6 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

What is the price of the 2025 MG Hector?