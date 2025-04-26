MG Windsor EV to Kia Carens Facelift - Top 3 Upcoming Cars in May 2025

Upcoming Cars in May 2025: Every month, different automakers launch new vehicles with updated emission norms, design, and features or a new vehicle for buyers in India. Whether buyers are keen on style, comfort, or new features, these upcoming cars promise something for everyone. April 2025 saw the launch of the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, BMW Z4 M40i and other vehicles. In May 2025, automakers like JSW MG Motor India, Kia India, and others are likely to launch new vehicles or update their existing lineup for buyers.

Here is a list of the top 3 upcoming cars in May 2025:

MG Windsor EV

The first car on the list that is likely to get an update is the MG Windsor EV. According to media reports, JSW MG Motor India is likely to update its Windsor EV with a bigger battery pack, add some new convenience features, and may get some minor tweaks. When launched, the Windsor EV got a 38 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 331 km on a single charge.

The expected launch date of the updated Windsor EV is likely mid-May 2025.

Kia Carens Facelift

The next car on the list that is likely to be launched in May 2025 is the Kia Carens facelift. The recent spy shots of the Kia Carens facelift revealed a new exterior design, having a sharp LED DRL, and the dimensions are likely to be enhanced. According to reports, the Kia Carens facelift will be positioned above the regular Carens.

The expected launch of the Kia Carens facelift is likely in mid-May 2025.

BMW 2 Series Facelift

The third car on the list that may be launched in May 2025 is the BMW 2 Series facelift. Currently, it is the entry-level luxury sedan from BMW in India. The facelift model has been revealed globally, with a new exterior profile, revised interiors, and features. Mechanically, it is still unclear about the powertrain options that will be made for India.