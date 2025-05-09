MG Windsor Pro Price Reverses to Original: Here’s What It Costs Now

Windsor Pro Price Update: JSW MG Motor India has recently launched the Pro version of its highest-selling EV, the Windsor, in India. At the time of launch, the automaker announced the introductory price for the first 8,000 customers. Now, MG Motor has discontinued the introductory prices as the company has hit the target of the bookings, and has reversed the prices for the customers.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the MG Windsor Pro in India:

MG Windsor Pro Price

MG Motor India has revised the prices of the Windsor Pro by ₹60,000. The buyers will now have to pay ₹18.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Essence variant, which is only available in the Pro lineup. Further, the price of the Windsor Pro with BaaS is now ₹13.09 lakh + ₹4.5/km.

MG Windsor Pro Features

The feature list on the MG Windsor Pro consists of several updates over the regular model. For starters, it is now equipped with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle technology as new features. However, it continues to be equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic moonroof, and other features.

MG Windsor Pro Range

Since it is the Pro version of the regular Windsor, it comprises a bigger battery pack. MG offers a 52.6 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor Pro Safety Features

One of the biggest updates, apart from battery and range, in the Windsor Pro is of safety feature. With this new model, the automaker now offers Level-2 ADAS features in the Windsor Pro. It consists of traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, and more.

MG Windsor Pro Colour Options

The buyers of the new MG Windsor Pro can choose from three colour options.

MG Windsor Pro Motor Specifications