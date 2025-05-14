MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra BE6 - Which EV Car to Choose Under ₹21 Lakh?

Battle of EVs: Buyers in the electric vehicle segment prioritise the options' range, features, and comfort when planning for a new car. In the ₹20 lakh segment, MG Motor recently launched its Windsor Pro with a bigger battery pack and features for customers. However, they also have multiple options to choose from. One popular option is the Mahindra BE6. It has a futuristic design, is loaded with features, and has two battery packs on offer.

Which one to choose? Here is a side-by-side comparison of the MG Windsor Pro and the Mahindra BE6 for the prospective buyers:

MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra BE6: Price

The price of the MG Windsor Pro is ₹19.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) with the battery. The Pro version is only available in the top-end variant, which is the Essence. However, the price of the Mahindra BE6 starts at ₹20.02 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is available in multiple variant options.

MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra BE6: Features

Buyers planning for the MG Windsor Pro and the Mahindra BE6 will get a long list of convenience features on offer. The feature list on the MG Windsor Pro consists of a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, seat ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, and more. Additionally, it also features V2L and V2V technology as an addition in this update. On the other side, the BE6 has ambient lighting in the glass roof, a large infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra BE6: Safety

Looking for safety, both are equipped with plenty of safety features. The MG Windsor Pro and the Mahindra BE6 offer Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, ESC, hill-hold, and other safety features. However, Bharat NCAP has crash-tested the Mahindra BE6, and it scored a 5-star safety rating. The Windsor Pro is yet to be crash-tested.

MG Windsor Pro vs Mahindra BE6: Range

As the name suggests, Pro, the Windsor is equipped with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. On the contrary, the Mahindra BE6 is available with a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The 59 kWh battery pack has a 557 km and the 79 kWh battery pack has a 682 km driving range.

