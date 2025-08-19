Heavy Rainfall and Severe Waterlogging Throw Mumbai Off Track: Key Roads Diverted, Check Alternate Routes Here

Traffic Diversion in Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai have once again led to significant disruptions across the transportation network in Mumbai city. As a result of widespread waterlogging in multiple areas, the Mumbai Traffic Police has made several route diversions due to heavy waterlogging. Commuters are facing long delays and inconvenience as the city struggles to cope with the impact of the heavy rainfall. Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has had to cancel or divert numerous bus routes to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent vehicles from getting stuck.

Key roads and low-lying areas in multiple locations of Mumbai city have been particularly affected, causing traffic to be diverted and commuters to seek alternative travel options.

Here’s a quick look at the affected routes due to heavy rainfall:

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, due to the flooding of the Mithi River, the water accumulation in the Kurla Depot area and on LBS Road has led to waterlogging. As a result, vehicles are getting stuck which are returning to Chembur.

Alternative Route:

As an alternative route, the Mumbai Traffic police requests the commuters to use the BKC Connector, Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road, and Powai JVLR as alternative routes.

If you are travelling towards Wadala Railway Station, due to water having accumulated in the square in front of it and the traffic reaching from Matunga towards Wadala Railway Station has been diverted.

Alternative Route:

As an alternative route, the Mumbai Traffic Police urges the commuters to come via Five Garden, King's Circle, to Dadar TT, and all roads that lead to Wadala Station have been closed to traffic.