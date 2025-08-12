'No Coercive Action': Supreme Court Gives Immunity to End-of-Life Vehicle Owners in Delhi-NCR

No Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars: There is good news for the vehicle owners who own old petrol and diesel cars in Delhi-National Capital Region, as the Supreme Court has directed that there will be no action taken against these vehicles on Tuesday due to environmental regulations. The bench, hearing a batch of petitions regarding the enforcement of end-of-life rules for vehicles beyond 15 years for petrol and 10 years for diesel, emphasised that no action should be taken against such owners for now.

What was the earlier case?

Recently, the Government of Delhi passed an order, which said that all end-of-life vehicles, petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 10 years will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps from July 1, 2025. However, due to a massive backlash on social media in this direction, it was put on hold later.

The Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court, aiming to review the 2018 order, which stated the ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol cars in the National Capital Region.

This judgment comes as a response to the rising worries from multiple car owners, many of whom found themselves with vehicles facing forced deregistration and threats of potential impoundment, despite the car functioning adequately and not emitting pollution.

The court’s order admits the concerns regarding the air quality in Delhi-NCR are severe, and the regulatory authorities must approach enforcement with justice and clarity. The Supreme Court further directed the local authorities to avoid issuing heavy penalties or towing away “end-of-life” vehicles until further orders.