Ola Electric to Hero MotoCorp: Top five EV two-wheeler with highest sales in October 2024

EV two-wheeler sales in October: The electric two-wheeler segment recorded positive momentum in October 2024. The festive period offered discounts and special edition variants and boosted sales of automakers. According to the data from the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the sales of electric two-wheelers recorded a growth. The segment recorded total sales of 1,39,159 units in October 2024 and registered a growth of 85.14 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 54.61 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The first position on the sales chart of electric two-wheelers was secured by Ola Electric, followed by TVS Motor Company, and other automakers.

Let us look at the top five automakers with the highest sales in the electric two-wheeler segment:

Ola Electric

Ola Electric was in the first position on the sales chart of electric two-wheelers and recorded total sales of 41,651 units in October 2024. The company registered a growth of 74.33 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 68.77 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

TVS Motor Company

The second position on the sales chart of EV two-wheelers was secured by TVS Motor Company, which recorded total sales of 29,915 units in October 2024. The automaker registered a growth of 81.23 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 65.20 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto was in the third position on the electric two-wheeler sales chart in October 2024 and recorded total sales of 28,232 units. Bajaj witnessed a growth of 211.27 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 47.53 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Ather Energy

The fourth position on the electric two-wheeler sales chart was secured by Ather Energy, which recorded total sales of 15,993 units in October 2024. Ather witnessed a growth of 88.51 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 25.75 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Hero MotoCorp