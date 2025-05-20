Planning To Buy Ather Rizta: Check Out Its Key Highlights

Ather's Family EV Scooter: The electric scooter segment in India has a wide array of options available for buyers to choose from. One of the prominent names in the electric two-wheeler market is Ather Energy. It offers the 450 series and the Rizta electric scooters for the Indian market. Recently, the EV auto maker went public and brought its IPO.

Ather Rizta Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Ather Energy offers Rizta as its family scooter, having a large boot space, decent features, and ample riding range on offer. Recently, we took it for a spin around the cities and took it on the highway as well to check out its performance, range, and the various parameters.

Ather Rizta Rear Right Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Here are some of the key highlights of our experience with the Ather Rizta that can help prospective customers in deciding if this electric scooter is worth considering and fits their needs and preferences.

Ather Rizta Rear Left Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Let’s Go!!!

Range

One of the major aspects of owning an electric scooter in India and deciding on which one to choose is the range offered by the battery. We drove the Ather Rizta Z variant, which is available with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 3.7 kWh battery pack.

Ather Rizta Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We drove the Rizta Z variant equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack. Ather claims it has a true range of 125 km in the Smart Eco mode and 105 km in the Zip mode, which is the Sports mode. During our ride experience, we churned out approximately 105 - 110 km in the Smart Eco mode and about 80 km in the Zip mode. In the Smart Eco mode, the top speed was restricted to 50 km/h, and in the Zip mode, the top speed we achieved was 85 km/h.

Ather Rizta Charging Socket, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

So overall, buyers who have a commute of around 80-100 km daily, Rizta can be a considerable option for them.

Features

The next highlight of our experience with Ather Rizta is the feature list on offer. Some features on Rizta are Bluetooth connectivity, which helps in navigation, music control, call receive and cut, and other features, reverse mode, riding modes, Magic Twist for regenerative braking, and others.

Ather Rizta LED DRL, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Bluetooth connectivity on the Ather Rizta was quite fast. The mobile application also has a simple interface and helps in locating the scooter in the mall’s parking lot, helps in navigation and helps in locating the chargers in case of emergency.

Ather Rizta Google Map display, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The reverse mode on the Rizta went to a top speed of 3 km/h, and the auto hold function helped to keep the scooter stable on ramps in malls.

Ather Rizta Reverse Mode, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

To enhance the range of the scooter, Ather offers its Magic Twist feature, which we felt is something unique offered by Ather Energy in the market. This feature helped us in using fewer manual braking inputs since the regenerative braking reduced the speed at a set pace.

Ather Rizta Left Side Toggle Switch, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, sometimes we felt the intensity of the regenerative braking became less effective automatically, resulting in the usage of manual brakes.

Ather Rizta Mobile Application, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, it comes with a combi-braking system and misses out on ABS, which we feel can be a deal breaker for buyers. Ather may introduce ABS models in future.

Ather Rizta Right Side Toggle Switch, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Ride Quality

Ride quality is one of the factors that buyers take into consideration while planning for a new electric scooter. Since Ather claims that Rizta is positioned as a family scooter, the ride quality of the Rizta is on the softer side. It has a comfortable seating posture, and the suspensions are tuned on the softer side.

Ather Rizta Front Suspension, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, the front suspension is slightly stiffer, and the bad roads and potholes do filter to the handlebars. Further, with a pillion, the ride quality becomes smoother, and there is ample space for the pillion rider to sit on the scooter.

Ather Rizta Headlamps, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

To enhance the riding experience, Ather offers a small back support, which slightly enhances the riding comfort. However, it intrudes while opening the under-seat storage space. Further, the side foot step for female passengers comes as an accessory, which could have been offered as a standard fitment.

Practicality

Since consumers in India use a two-wheeler for bringing milk, transporting goods, and other activities, they expect multiple hooks and practical storage spaces.

Ather Rizta Boot Space, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

With the Ather Rizta, there is ample under-seat storage space on offer. However, with the charger placed, a full-sized helmet does not fit in. Additionally, there are two hooks in the foot area, but the plastic quality of those hooks can be improved. There is ample space in the foot area, accommodating a suitcase easily.

Ather Rizta Floor Board Area, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Price

Now, the main question that can hamper the buyer's decision, the price. The price of the Ather Rizta S, having a 2.9 kWh battery pack, starts at ₹1.12 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Ather Rizta Rear, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)