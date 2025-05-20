Planning To Buy Ather Rizta: Check Out Its Key Highlights

Updated May 20th 2025, 17:44 IST
Ather's Family EV Scooter: The electric scooter segment in India has a wide array of options available for buyers to choose from. One of the prominent names in the electric two-wheeler market is Ather Energy. It offers the 450 series and the Rizta electric scooters for the Indian market. Recently, the EV auto maker went public and brought its IPO.
Ather Energy offers Rizta as its family scooter, having a large boot space, decent features, and ample riding range on offer. Recently, we took it for a spin around the cities and took it on the highway as well to check out its performance, range, and the various parameters.
Here are some of the key highlights of our experience with the Ather Rizta that can help prospective customers in deciding if this electric scooter is worth considering and fits their needs and preferences.
One of the major aspects of owning an electric scooter in India and deciding on which one to choose is the range offered by the battery. We drove the Ather Rizta Z variant, which is available with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 3.7 kWh battery pack.
We drove the Rizta Z variant equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack. Ather claims it has a true range of 125 km in the Smart Eco mode and 105 km in the Zip mode, which is the Sports mode. During our ride experience, we churned out approximately 105 - 110 km in the Smart Eco mode and about 80 km in the Zip mode. In the Smart Eco mode, the top speed was restricted to 50 km/h, and in the Zip mode, the top speed we achieved was 85 km/h.
So overall, buyers who have a commute of around 80-100 km daily, Rizta can be a considerable option for them.
The next highlight of our experience with Ather Rizta is the feature list on offer. Some features on Rizta are Bluetooth connectivity, which helps in navigation, music control, call receive and cut, and other features, reverse mode, riding modes, Magic Twist for regenerative braking, and others.
The Bluetooth connectivity on the Ather Rizta was quite fast. The mobile application also has a simple interface and helps in locating the scooter in the mall’s parking lot, helps in navigation and helps in locating the chargers in case of emergency.
The reverse mode on the Rizta went to a top speed of 3 km/h, and the auto hold function helped to keep the scooter stable on ramps in malls.
To enhance the range of the scooter, Ather offers its Magic Twist feature, which we felt is something unique offered by Ather Energy in the market. This feature helped us in using fewer manual braking inputs since the regenerative braking reduced the speed at a set pace.
However, sometimes we felt the intensity of the regenerative braking became less effective automatically, resulting in the usage of manual brakes.
Further, it comes with a combi-braking system and misses out on ABS, which we feel can be a deal breaker for buyers. Ather may introduce ABS models in future.
Ride quality is one of the factors that buyers take into consideration while planning for a new electric scooter. Since Ather claims that Rizta is positioned as a family scooter, the ride quality of the Rizta is on the softer side. It has a comfortable seating posture, and the suspensions are tuned on the softer side.
However, the front suspension is slightly stiffer, and the bad roads and potholes do filter to the handlebars. Further, with a pillion, the ride quality becomes smoother, and there is ample space for the pillion rider to sit on the scooter.
To enhance the riding experience, Ather offers a small back support, which slightly enhances the riding comfort. However, it intrudes while opening the under-seat storage space. Further, the side foot step for female passengers comes as an accessory, which could have been offered as a standard fitment.
Since consumers in India use a two-wheeler for bringing milk, transporting goods, and other activities, they expect multiple hooks and practical storage spaces.
With the Ather Rizta, there is ample under-seat storage space on offer. However, with the charger placed, a full-sized helmet does not fit in. Additionally, there are two hooks in the foot area, but the plastic quality of those hooks can be improved. There is ample space in the foot area, accommodating a suitcase easily.
Now, the main question that can hamper the buyer's decision, the price. The price of the Ather Rizta S, having a 2.9 kWh battery pack, starts at ₹1.12 lakh (on-road, Noida).
However, the Rizta Z 3.7 kWh Pro Pack variant is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (on-road, Noida), we felt is a bit of over priced in its segment. We expected a bit of more kilometres from the battery at this price.
