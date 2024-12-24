Planning To Buy Hyundai Exter? Here Is a List of Its Top Three Alternatives

Hyundai Exter Alternatives: Buyers looking for a micro SUV with sporty looks, decent comfort, and features can check out the Hyundai Exter. It has a bold front design, spacious interiors and a comprehensive set of feature lists. The Exter has features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and more. Additionally, Exter has six airbags standard from the base variant, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more for safety. Regarding engine options, the Hyundai Exter has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. It is also available in a CNG option.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Hyundai Exter that buyers can check out:

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a strong competitor to the Hyundai Exter. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. The Punch has a bold appearance, spacious interiors and decent features. It has features such as automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch infotainment screen, and more. For safety, the Tata Punch has six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse parking sensors and more.

Regarding the powertrain, the Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 83BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Punch is also available with a dual-cylinder CNG option.

The price of the Tata Punch starts at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Citroen C3

The next car that buyers can check out is the Citroen C3. The C3 has decent looks, great space in the interiors, and ample features on offer. It has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD. Regarding engine options, the Citreon C3 is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 110Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Citroen C3 is also powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 190Nm torque for the manual variant and 205Nm torque for the automatic variant.

The price of the Citroen C3 starts at Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an underrated car in its segment. Buyers looking for a small car with decent space in interiors and a refined petrol engine can check out the Ignis. It has a bold design and has features such as automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment system, automatic headlamps and more. It is powered by a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 85BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.