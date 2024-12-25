Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Front: Have a Look at its Top 3 Alternatives

Alternatives of Maruti Fronx: Buyers who are looking for a sub-4m compact SUV and require a feature loaded vehicle can check out the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its platform with the Baleno. It has a bold design, spacious interiors, and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. For starters, it offers a wireless charger, paddle shifters in the automatic variant, a heads-up display, and more. For safety, the Fronx has six airbags, traction control, and more.

Regarding engine options, buyers have an option to choose from a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 90BHP and 115Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Further, this engine options is also available with CNG. The other engine on offer is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 100BHP and 147Nm torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives that buyers can check out if planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Hyundai Venue:

Buyers looking for a sporty SUV can check out the Hyundai Venue. It has a sporty exterior, decent space in the interiors and is offered in multiple engine options. It has features such as a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. Regarding safety, it comes with six airbags, Level-1 ADAS, TPMS, and more. Buyers have multiple engine options to consider.

The Hyundai Venue has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission. Buyers looking for a diesel engine can opt the Hyundai Venue as it is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder engine, producing 115BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant.

Tata Nexon:

Buyers who are looking for a safe SUV from Indian automaker can check out the Tata Nexon. Nexon scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. It has a sleek and muscular design, decent comfort in the interiors and has a feature loaded cabin. It has features such as a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and more.

Regarding engine options, buyers have an option to either opt for a petrol or a diesel engine. Nexon has a 1.2L turbocharged inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine is also paired with the dual-cylinder CNG technology. Buyers also have an option of a diesel engine to choose. It is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder engine, producing 115BHP and 260Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Buyers who are looking for a bold SUV, with great space in the interiors and decent features can check out the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It has a bold front design, great space in the second row seats and has features such as driving modes, dual-zone climate control, steering modes, and more. For safety, Mahindra offers Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, TPMS, and more.

Buyers have a wide array of engine options to choose from. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a 1.2L mPFI turbo petrol engine, producing 118BHP and 200Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The second engine is a 1.2L TGDi inline three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 130BHP and 230Nm torque. Buyers who are looking to opt for a diesel engine can check out the XUV 3XO. It has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder engine, producing 115BHP and 300Nm torque, mated to a six-speed automatic and a manual gearbox.