Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Invicto in December 2025? Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Invicto: If you are planning to get a new premium MPV, which has good space, decent features, and is high on fuel efficiency, then you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in the market. It is an underrated choice in the market, is a safe car as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹2.15 lakh on your new purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple year-end benefits.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. This is the same engine powering the Toyota Innova Hycross, and you can choose it from five colour options.

Here's how you can save on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in December 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto starts at ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹1 lakh. Additionally, you can either get an exchange bonus of ₹1 lakh or avail a scrappage benefit of ₹1.15 lakh, resulting in an overall savings of ₹2.15 lakh on the Invicto in December 2025.

Features of Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Moreover, it comes with automatic climate control, a powered tailgate,

Safety Features in Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and others. Moreover, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Engine Specifications of Maruti Suzuki Invicto