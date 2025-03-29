Planning To Buy MG Astor, Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives For Buyers

MG Astor Alternatives: The compact SUV segment has a wide array of vehicles available for the buyers to opt from. Recently, MG Motor India updated its compact SUV, Astor for the Indian market. The automaker launched the Astor in 2021 and the recent update brought in new features in its lower trim. The Astor has a feature loaded cabin, comfortable interiors and two engine options for the buyers to opt from. Further, it is available in five variants to the buyers and the price starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sprint variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives that buyers can consider before planning for MG Astor:

Kia Seltos:

The first compact SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Kia Seltos. It is a feature-loaded SUV, have comfortable interiors and multiple engine options for the buyers to opt from. It consists of features such as Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and more. There is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The buyers of the Kia Seltos have nine variants to opt from. The price of Kia Seltos is ₹11.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE petrol variant.

Toyota Hyryder:

The next compact SUV that buyers can check out is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It shares its platform with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and has a similar interiors, feature list and engine options on offer. It has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a CNG option, or it has a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, making it the most affordable hybrid car in India. It has features such as panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and more. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four variants. The price of Toyota Hyryder is ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E variant.

Volkswagen Taigun