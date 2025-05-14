Planning to Buy Tata Punch - Check Out Its Key Features

Updated May 14th 2025, 18:30 IST
Punch Highlights: Tata Punch, a popular micro-SUV in the market, has various variant options, colours, and powertrain options. Buyers, while planning for a new car with comfortable seating, multiple features, and a safe vehicle, can check out the Tata Punch.
Since safety is a priority factor for new buyers while buying a vehicle, the Tata Punch has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
Recently, we drove the Tata Punch Camo Edition for more than 800 km in the city and on the highway and tested the performance, comfort, fuel efficiency and other features of it.
Checking out its key highlights can help prospective customers decide if the Punch is worth considering and fits their needs and preferences.
Let’s get started!!!
The first highlight on our list and one of the important aspects for every car buyer is the fuel efficiency. During our test of driving it for more than 800 km, the instrument cluster showed a fuel efficiency of 16.8 km/l. However, on calculating it manually, the real-world fuel efficiency of the Tata Punch we got was 13 km/l.
We feel it can be one of the reasons for the buyers to opt for the CNG variants of the Punch as compared to the regular petrol variants.
Further, the vibrations from the engine are quite evident. Since it is a three-cylinder engine, the engine noise filtered a bit inside the cabin and hampered the driving experience.
The second key highlight of the Tata Punch is the updated feature list on offer. Since the Camo Edition is based on the top-spec variant, there are ample of convenience and safety features on offer.
For starters, the convenience feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which we have seen in the Nexon and the Curvv, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. The audio system gave decent output.
Regarding safety features, the Punch is equipped with six airbags, ABS, traction control, ESC, lowline TPMS, and other safety features. However, one of the key factors of the Punch to become popular is its safety, as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.
The next key highlight on our list for the Tata Punch is the comfortable seats and the cabin experience. The front seats are pretty comfortable and have decent under-thigh support. Since there is a height-adjustable function available, you can adjust the height accordingly to have a better view.
However, coming to the rear seats of the Tata Punch, it offered decent space and comfort. The shoulder room is decent, and three passengers can be a tight fit in the rear seats. To enhance the rear seat experience, there are rear AC vents and a 12v charging socket. On long trips, the passengers will have a comfortable cabin experience.
Since the Tata Punch is a micro-SUV, the ride quality offered by the vehicle is decent. Talking about the suspensions first, it is slightly tuned on the stiffer side. Small potholes and bad roads are easily tackled, however, there is some suspension noise, which filters inside the cabin.
Since the company claims it is an SUV, the water wading capacity is negligible, and the lower placement of the silencer hampers the experience while driving through water-blocked areas.
Regarding the feel and feedback of the steering wheel, it is decent at city speeds. The steering wheel is light and easy to manoeuvre in traffic, but could have offered a better feel and feedback and does not inspire confidence while cornering.
Now, the main aspect for buyers, the price. The Tata Punch Camo Edition starts at a price tag of ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida). This iteration brings in cosmetic changes to the vehicle and interior tweaks, however, the mechanics remain unchanged.
Being priced at ₹11.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Creative Plus (S) for the Camo Edition top-end manual variant, we felt it is slightly priced more, and if budget is a constraint, buyers can check for the lower variants.
