Planning to Buy Tata Punch - Check Out Its Key Features

Punch Highlights: Tata Punch, a popular micro-SUV in the market, has various variant options, colours, and powertrain options. Buyers, while planning for a new car with comfortable seating, multiple features, and a safe vehicle, can check out the Tata Punch.

Tata Punch Front, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since safety is a priority factor for new buyers while buying a vehicle, the Tata Punch has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Tata Punch Left Rear Quarter, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the Tata Punch Camo Edition for more than 800 km in the city and on the highway and tested the performance, comfort, fuel efficiency and other features of it.

Tata Punch Side, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Checking out its key highlights can help prospective customers decide if the Punch is worth considering and fits their needs and preferences.

Tata Punch Rear, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Fuel Efficiency

The first highlight on our list and one of the important aspects for every car buyer is the fuel efficiency. During our test of driving it for more than 800 km, the instrument cluster showed a fuel efficiency of 16.8 km/l. However, on calculating it manually, the real-world fuel efficiency of the Tata Punch we got was 13 km/l.

Tata Punch Engine, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We feel it can be one of the reasons for the buyers to opt for the CNG variants of the Punch as compared to the regular petrol variants.

Tata Punch Drive Mode Selector, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, the vibrations from the engine are quite evident. Since it is a three-cylinder engine, the engine noise filtered a bit inside the cabin and hampered the driving experience.

Features

The second key highlight of the Tata Punch is the updated feature list on offer. Since the Camo Edition is based on the top-spec variant, there are ample of convenience and safety features on offer.

Tata Punch Infotainment Screen, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

For starters, the convenience feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which we have seen in the Nexon and the Curvv, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. The audio system gave decent output.

Tata Punch Dashboard, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Regarding safety features, the Punch is equipped with six airbags, ABS, traction control, ESC, lowline TPMS, and other safety features. However, one of the key factors of the Punch to become popular is its safety, as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Comfort

The next key highlight on our list for the Tata Punch is the comfortable seats and the cabin experience. The front seats are pretty comfortable and have decent under-thigh support. Since there is a height-adjustable function available, you can adjust the height accordingly to have a better view.

Tata Punch Rear Seats, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, coming to the rear seats of the Tata Punch, it offered decent space and comfort. The shoulder room is decent, and three passengers can be a tight fit in the rear seats. To enhance the rear seat experience, there are rear AC vents and a 12v charging socket. On long trips, the passengers will have a comfortable cabin experience.

Tata Punch Rear AC Vents, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Ride Quality

Since the Tata Punch is a micro-SUV, the ride quality offered by the vehicle is decent. Talking about the suspensions first, it is slightly tuned on the stiffer side. Small potholes and bad roads are easily tackled, however, there is some suspension noise, which filters inside the cabin.

Tata Punch Boot, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since the company claims it is an SUV, the water wading capacity is negligible, and the lower placement of the silencer hampers the experience while driving through water-blocked areas.

Tata Punch Reverse Parking Camera, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Regarding the feel and feedback of the steering wheel, it is decent at city speeds. The steering wheel is light and easy to manoeuvre in traffic, but could have offered a better feel and feedback and does not inspire confidence while cornering.

Tata Punch Instrument Cluster, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Price

Now, the main aspect for buyers, the price. The Tata Punch Camo Edition starts at a price tag of ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida). This iteration brings in cosmetic changes to the vehicle and interior tweaks, however, the mechanics remain unchanged.

Tata Punch Rear Right Quarter, image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)