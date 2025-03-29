Planning To Buy Toyota Fortuner: Check Out Its Top Three Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner Alternatives: The full-size SUV segment is majorly dominated by the Toyota Fortuner. It is a popular SUV, having decent features, comfortable seating and has a 4x4 and a 4x2 drivetrain option. It has features such as front-ventilated seats, JBL audio system, and more. For safety, it has seven airbags, ABS, traction control, and more. It is available with a 2.7L petrol engine and a 2.8L diesel engine, available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain.

The price of Toyota Fortuner is ₹33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4x2 2.7 Petrol variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of Toyota Fortuner that buyers can check out:

MG Gloster:

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the MG Gloster. It is a feature-loaded SUV, has a powerful diesel engine, and a spacious cabin and third row seating. It has features such as panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and more. For safety, it has ADAS, multiple airbags, TPMS, and more. It is powered by a 2.0L single turbo and a twin turbo diesel engine, and has a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain option. The price MG Gloster is ₹39.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian:

The next SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Jeep Meridian. It has a monocoque chassis, is feature loaded and is available in a single engine option for the buyers. It has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and more. It is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine and is available with a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain options and there is also a five-seater option as well. The price of Jeep Meridian is ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Isuzu MU-X: