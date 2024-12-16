Planning to Own Volkswagen Virtus: Take a Look at Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and More

Volkswagen Virtus Alternatives: Volkswagen Virtus is a D-segment sedan, based on the MQB A0 IN platform. Virtus has a bold exterior design, and a spacious interior, and comes with two engine options. Considering safety rating, the Volkswagen Virtus scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Virtus offers features such as a wireless charger, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Additionally, it also offers traction control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and more safety features.

The Volkswagen Virtus is powered by a 1.0-litre TSi inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 115BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 150BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The price of Volkswagen Virtus starts at Rs 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the three alternatives of Volkswagen Virtus that buyers can check:

Hyundai Verna:

The first option that buyers can check is the Hyundai Verna. It received a facelift in 2023, with a major upgrade in the exterior and interior space. With this update, there were additions to the feature list as well. The Hyundai Verna comes with features such as 10.25-inch connected screens for infotainment and instrument cluster, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. Additionally, it also comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, and scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. The Hyundai Verna is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 1158BHP and 143Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and an IVT gearbox. There is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well on offer, producing 160BHP and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The Hyundai Verna price starts at Rs 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City:

The second car that buyers can look at is the Honda City. It is one of the oldest D-segment sedans in the market. It comes with a subtle exterior design, and spacious interiors and offers a comprehensive set of features. It comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and more. For safety, it comes with a Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, a lane watch camera, and more. City is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine, producing 121BHP and 145Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

The Honda City price starts at Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz:

The third vehicle that buyers can check is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It comes with a bold exterior design, ample space in the interiors, and decent features on offer. Maruti Suzuki has not updated the Ciaz for a long time and an update is waiting. It offers features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear sunshade, and more. For safety, it comes with two front airbags, ABS with EBD, and more. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 105BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.