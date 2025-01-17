PM Modi Reiterates Focus on EVs, Biofuels, Hydrogen Fuels at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

India is focusing on the development of green technology, EVs, hydrogen fuel and biofuels, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. He said India stands as an outstanding destination for every investor looking to shape their future in the mobility sector and assured all government support to investors.

He addressed the gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Emphasising that the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative fuels the growth prospects of the country's auto industry, he said the sale of EVs is set to increase eight times by the end of the decade.

Modi said the government is working on a mobility system which can support economy and ecology, and create a system which can reduce the country's bill on the import of fossil fuels.

He said 'Make in India' initiative has played a huge role in the development of auto industry.

The initiative has got a push from the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme which has helped in the sales of more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the sector. This scheme has created more than 1.5 lakh direct jobs in the automobile sector.

"Ease of travel is a big priority of India. In the last budget, more than Rs 11 lakh crore were provisioned for the development of infrastructure," the prime minister said, and added the network of multi-lanes and highways were expanded.

Noting that India's automotive industry is both fantastic and future-ready, he said India's auto industry witnessed a 12 per cent annual growth last year and exports too rose significantly.

Encouraging corporates to invest in the sector, Modi said the rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, high-quality infrastructure development, and affordable vehicles are going to push automobile sector.

The endeavour, he said, is to develop a complete ecosystem for mobility, the PM said.

He also said it is the right time to invest in battery storage systems in India.

The five-day expo which is being held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in the national capital and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida -- is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.