Rajasthan Government Allocates ₹200 Crore Subsidy for EVs: Check Details

Subsidies on EVs: In a major decision to push for electric mobility in Rajasthan, the state's government has decided to establish a ₹200 crore promotion fund for electric vehicles under its Electric Vehicle Policy-2022.

Who will be covered under this subsidy?

The initiative by the Rajasthan Government is aligned with the FAME-2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) guidelines, and it aims to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering reimbursements on State GST and providing one-time grants to buyers of electric vehicles that are equipped with modern battery technology.

Who is eligible for the subsidy in the state?

According to news agency IANS, the subsidy applies to the vehicles that are purchased on or after September 1, 2022 and are registered in Rajasthan. However, it further stated that the eligibility for the subsidy is restricted to the vehicles that are purchased within the state.

Jagdish Prasad Bairwa, (Joint Transport Commissioner) said, “Vehicle manufacturers registered under FAME-2 must first enrol on the state's transport department portal to qualify for the subsidy. Once registered, manufacturers must submit details of their EV models, including battery type and capacity, following FAME-2 guidelines.”

How to claim the subsidy?

As per the news agency IANS, the transport department will verify the submitted information before allowing buyers to apply for subsidies through the Vahan portal. For claiming the subsidy, here are the steps as follows:

Vehicle owners must enter the last five digits of their vehicle registration and chassis number on the portal,

Verify their identity via OTP authentication sent to their registered mobile number,

Upload bank details along with supporting documents (e.g., passbook front page or a cancelled cheque).

Apply for approval.

Once verified, the subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the vehicle owner's bank account.

How long is the subsidy available?

The news agency further stated that the incentives are available only for a limited number of vehicles per category. Vehicle manufacturers, dealers, and buyers are being urged to apply at the earliest to secure the benefits under this scheme.