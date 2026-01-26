Renault Duster 2026 Unveiled In India With 3 Engine Options, Deliveries in April 2026

Renault Duster 2026 Unveiled: Renault India has revived its iconic nameplate, Duster, for the Indian market. The French automaker first launched the Duster in 2012 and discontinued it in early 2022. The automaker has brought back this iconic SUV in a new exterior design, fresh interiors, and offers it with a long list of features. Renault has unveiled the new generation of the Duster with a modern design, and it will be offered with three powertrain options. The bookings of the Duster have commenced, and the prices of it will be announced in March 2026, with the deliveries to start from April 2026. Regarding its rivals, the Duster competes with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and other SUVs in its segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Renault Duster for prospective buyers:

Renault Duster Price

The price of the Renault Duster will be announced in March 2026. However, we expect the price to start around ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Renault Duster Exterior Design

The exterior design of the Renault Duster is bold and sporty. The front profile has a distinctive character, with ‘DUSTER’ written boldly and has a muscular bumper finished in silver. It gets subtle LED DRLs and LED projector headlamps. On the side, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in gloss black paint. It has regular pull-type door handles for the front doors, and the rear door handles are integrated in the C-pillar to give it a clean look.

Moreover, it comes with functional roof rails, wherein Renault says it can hold a weight of up to 50kg. At the rear, the design of the tail lamps is quite different compared to the global model. It has a connected LED tail lamp and comes with a sporty spoiler. The bumper is finished in black and has silver accents. Talking about boot space, the Renault Duster is said to have a storage space of 518L.

Renault Duster Interiors

Coming to the inside, the Duster has an all-new design for the dashboard. It has a 10.09-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, which is slightly tilted towards the driver. In 2026, Renault offers physical controls for the climate control, which is a nice touch. The Renault Duster gets a three-spoke steering wheel, centre storage space and front centre armrest as well.

The rear seats get three-adjustable headrests, ra ear centre armrest, rear AC vents along with a USB Type-C charging port, and others.

Renault Duster Features

Renault has equipped the Duster with loads of convenience features. Some of the key features added are three driving modes, 48 colours for ambient lighting, front-ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and others. Moreover, it has Google in-built connectivity, along with multiple connected car tech features as well.

Renault Duster Safety Features

The Renault Duster comes with multiple safety features as well. Some of them include a Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, and others.

Renault Duster Engine Specifications