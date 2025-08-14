Rizta at ₹75,999: Ather Launches Battery Subscription to Make EV Scooters More Affordable

Ather has announced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription for its electric scooters in an attempt to boost sales through reduced prices. As part of the new model, the company’s maxi-scooter Rizta will be available for a starting price of ₹75,999 (ex-showroom), while the 450 Series models will start at ₹84,341. However, these are only the upfront costs. BaaS subscribers will pay a monthly fee of as low as ₹1 per kilometre for using the battery.

“To unlock the segment’s true potential and accelerate growth, we’ve rolled out a slew of initiatives to cater to the different needs of our potential customers,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

According to the company, the monthly BaaS payments will be facilitated by financial partners, including banks and non-banking entities. The company claims the subscription model reduces the cost of owning an electric scooter as the battery accounts for up to 40 per cent of the overall cost. Without BaaS, the Ather Rizta’s prices start at ₹1,07,764, while the 450 Series is priced starting at ₹1,19,841. BaaS allows customers to pay as they go, charging them based on their usage. So if a customer buys the subscription for 48 months with a monthly minimum usage of 1,000 kilometres, the entire cost of the battery is paid off.

Ather has also announced a new buyback programme called Assured Buyback and an Extended Comprehensive Warranty initiative. “With BaaS, ECW, and Assured Buyback, we aim to address major barriers that exist for customers when purchasing a new EV scooter,” Phokela said.