Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Key Differences
Royal Enfield launched the Goan Classic 350 in India at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with the Jawa 42 Bobber. What You Need to Know!
Bobber Motorcycles In India: Royal Enfield has launched the first bobber motorcycle in India, the Goan Classic 350 at the Motoverse. It shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 and comes in two variants. It mainly competes with the Jawa 42 Bobber in its segment. Compared to the Jawa 42 Bobber, the Goan Classic 350 offers retro styling with modern elements. Both motorcycles are powered by petrol engines and offer features such as LED headlights, tail lights, and more.
Let us look at the differences between the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 Bobber:
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Price
The price of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 starts at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. The price of the Jawa 42 Bobber starts at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five variants.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Design
The design language of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 Bobber are quite different. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 offers retro styling with a single seat having a modern element. On the other hand, the Jawa 42 Bobber has a more old-school design theme. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is offered in spoke wheels and the Jawa 42 Bobber is offered with both alloy wheels and spoke wheels. Both motorcycles offer LED headlights, indicators, and tail lights. The wheelbase of the Jawa 42 Bobber is slightly longer, having better maneuverability in the traffic.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Features
The feature list on the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Jawa 42 Bobber is similar. For starters, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster, adjustable levers, and a gear position indicator. The Jawa 42 Bobber is offered with features such as a tachometer over the Goan Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Engine Specifications
The engine specifications of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Jawa 42 Bobber are different. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc air/oil-cooled petrol engine, which produces 20 BHP and 27 Nm torque. The Jawa 42 Bobber is equipped with a 334cc oil-cooled engine, which produces 30 BHP and 32 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.
