Skoda Kushaq 2026 vs Hyundai Creta - How Do They Compare?

The mid-size SUV segment offers a variety of options to buyers, which are feature-rich, have multiple engine options, and offer comfortable seating. Recently, Skoda India unveiled the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market. The German automaker has updated the exteriors and interiors and has added new features as well. Moreover, it gets a new gearbox as well with its 1.0L TSI engine.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Creta in its segment, which is one of the most popular SUVs among buyers. It is a feature-rich offering, having a variety of engine options, and has comfortable seating.

Here is a quick comparison of the Skoda Kushaq 2026 and the Hyundai Creta for prospective buyers:

Skoda Kushaq 2026 vs Hyundai Creta - Price

The price of the Skoda Kushaq 2026 will be announced in March 2026. However, we expect its price to start around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Skoda Kushaq 2026 vs Hyundai Creta - Features

Both the Skoda Kushaq 2026 and the Hyundai Creta are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Skoda Kushaq 2026 gets automatic climate control, two colours for ambient lighting, rear massage seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta has a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a dual-zone climate control, and others.

Skoda Kushaq 2026 vs Hyundai Creta - Safety Features

Regarding safety, both are well-equipped with modern safety features. The Kushaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Moreover, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Skoda Kushaq 2026 vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specifications