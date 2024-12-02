Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open In India, Delivery Timeline, And Other Details Revealed

Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open: Skoda Kylaq, the car brand’s most affordable sub-4m compact SUV, is now up for bookings in India. The Skoda Kylaq is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and the company offers it in four variant options. The introductory price of the base variant starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic variant and the price of the Prestige AT variant is Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings of the Kylaq begin on December 2, 2024, and the company will start the deliveries from January 27, 2025 onwards.

Additionally, the German automaker has also announced that the first 33,333 customers of Kylaq will get a standard maintenance package complimentary for three years.

"The all-new Kylaq marks the advent of a New Era for the Škoda brand in India. Škoda Kylaq will be a game-changer not just for us, but for the segment, and will democratise European technology on Indian roads, alongside redefining the customer experience.” Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said.

Let us look at the specifications of the Skoda Kylaq in India:

Skoda Kylaq Colour Options:

The Skoda Kylaq is offered in seven colour options and four variants. The seven colours on offer are Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, and the Kylaq exclusive Olive Gold. The four variants are Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige.

Skoda Kylaq Features:

The Skoda Kylaq is equipped with multiple features. For starters, the Kylaq is equipped with an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, and more. Additionally, Kyalq gets a 9-inch infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster as well.

Skoda Kylaq Engine Specifications: