Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which SUV to Pick?

Kylaq vs XUV 3XO: Skoda has launched the most affordable SUV, Kylaq in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. It has a bold design, decent interior space, and a comprehensive set of features. It is available in a single petrol engine. The Skoda Kylaq competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO in its segment. The XUV 3XO has a sporty design, comfortable cabin, and multiple engine options. It offers features such as driving modes, steering modes, and more.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

The Skoda Kylaq costs Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in four variants. The Mahindra XUV 3XO costs Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in nine variants.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

The design of the Skoda Kylaq is similar to the Kushaq. It has LED headlamps, DRLs, and a boldface. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a sporty front profile with LED DRLs and projector headlamps.

On the side, the Skoda Kylaq runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Mahindra XUV 3XO runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is wider, taller, and has a better wheelbase than Skoda Kylaq.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a connected LED taillamp at the rear, while the Skoda Kylaq has a separate setup. Regarding boot space, the Skoda Kylaq offers 441L of space.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Interiors

The interior space of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is better than that of the Skoda Kylaq. The dashboard designs of the Kylaq and XUV 3XO are different. The XUV 3XO has a dual-tone dashboard, whereas the Kylaq offers similar shades. The Skoda Kylaq has a two-spoke steering wheel, whereas the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a three-spoke unit. Both SUVs offer 10-inch infotainment touchscreen units.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has more features than the Skoda Kylaq. It has driving and steering modes, two sunroofs, dual-zone climate control, and more. The Skoda Kylaq has automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and more.

For safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. The Skoda Kylaq has six airbags, traction control, ABS, EBD, and more.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine Specifications

The Skoda Kylaq is available in a single-petrol engine. It is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 115bhp and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed automatic and a manual gearbox.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with two turbo petrol engines and a diesel engine. Its 1.2L TGDI petrol engine produces 130BHP and 230Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter gearbox. The 1.2L mPFI engine, producing 110BHP and 200Nm torque, is mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.