Published 12:46 IST, September 28th 2024
Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of Tata Motors here entailing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.
- Automobile
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Stalin lays the foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu | Image: Tata Motors
