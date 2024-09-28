sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • Automobile /
  • Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Published 12:46 IST, September 28th 2024

Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility of Tata Motors here entailing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stalin lays the foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu
Stalin lays the foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu | Image: Tata Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:46 IST, September 28th 2024