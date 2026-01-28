Stellantis France Steps Up Discounts in 2026 To Regain Volume Levels

Stellantis will step up price cuts on new cars sold in France this year in a push to rebuild sales volumes in the country, the group's largest European market, Stellantis France chief Xavier Duchemin said on Wednesday.

"This year, at Stellantis, we have decided to be more aggressive commercially," he told reporters. "We have started at the end of 2025, and we are amplifying the movement at the beginning of 2026. We are cutting prices, we are repositioning some brands. We take a bet, we need to get volumes back."

He cited three examples of discounts on small models: the Opel Corsa now sold at 15,900 euros ($19,051) or more, after a 24 per cent price cut, the Fiat Pandina, which starts at 9,900 euros, and the Peugeot 208, which is offered at a monthly leasing rate of 208 euros.

Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that new Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa is prioritising vehicle sales growth over profits, including through lower-margin fleet sales, and focusing on affordable models to recapture market share in North America and Europe and regain the world's number-four automaker spot.

Advertisement

Stellantis' sales of cars and vans in France decreased by 6.8 per cent last year, on a market down by 5.1 per cent, while its market share shrank by 0.5 points to 28 per cent, according to data published by the French car industry group PFA. Price cuts should help Stellantis' volumes and market share improve, Duchemin said, as the French market alone is unlikely to grow in 2026.