Suzuki E-Access, GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel Launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday launched its first electric scooter, e-Access, as well as two other models at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Expanding its presence in the Indian two-wheeler market, Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corporation's subsidiary, SMIPL, has taken a significant step towards electric mobility with e-Access. Besides, it launched GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, its first E-85 fuel-compliant motorcycle for the Indian market. E85, also known as flex fuel, is a blend of gasoline and ethanol.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said India is the largest market for the company and we are committed to it. "By staying true to our mission of creating products of superior value and focusing on customer satisfaction, we aim to grow further in the motorcycle business and contribute meaningfully to customers' needs," he said.

Further, Toshihiro Suzuki resonated with the company's commitment to carbon neutrality and its multi-pathway approach to realise this goal. "At Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are committed to our goal of carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach. While battery electric vehicles play an important role, they are not the only way to carbon neutrality. We are also focusing on alternative options such as e-fuels, hydrogen engines, bio-fuel models, and better fuel economy in internal combustion engines," he said.

Suzuki e-Access, GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel

e-Access, powered by a 3.07 kWh battery made of Lithium Iron Phosphate, provides a range of 95km. It offers a maximum speed of 71kmph and can be fully charged in 6 hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in 2 hours 12 minutes through a fast charger, SMIL claimed.

While GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, a sports bike equipped with a 250 cc BS VI compliant engine, uses fuel with ethanol concentration ranging up to 85 per cent. To accommodate ethanol blended fuels, GIXXER SF 250 features upgraded components, including a modified injector, fuel pump and fuel filter which make it compatible with E85 fuel.

It is a sports bike designed to drive India towards a carbon-neutral society, SMIPL said.

Besides, it launched an all-new scooter Access with a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This is designed with features such as LED position light and LED tail lamp. It also has a Bluetooth-enabled multi-functional digital instrument cluster.