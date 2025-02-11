Tata Curvv EV Alternatives: MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and More

Alternative of Tata Curvv EV: Buyers looking for an electric vehicle under ₹20 lakh have multiple options to opt from. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV for the Indian automotive market. The Curvv EV has a similar exterior profile as the Nexon EV, has decent space in the interiors and a feature-loaded cabin. Regarding features, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and more. For safety, the Curvv EV has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Buyers planning for the Tata Curvv EV have two battery packs to opt from. There is a 45kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 502km on a single charge. Buyers looking for a bigger battery pack can opt for the 55kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 585km on a single charge.

The buyers of the Tata Curvv EV have to pay ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Creative 45 variant.

Here is a list of its top three alternatives of the Tata Curvv EV that buyers can check out:

Hyundai Creta Electric:

Hyundai has recently launched the Creta Electic for the Indian market. It has a similar design to the ICE counterpart, having connected LED DRL, and LED headlamps. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and at the rear, it has connected LED DRLs and LED taillamps. The Creta Electric has ample space in the interiors. It has a floating centre console and a three-spoke steering wheel which is different from the ICE counterpart. Regarding features, it has a panoramic sunroof, an in-car payment option, driving modes, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, and other safety features.

Buyers planning for the Creta Electric has two battery packs to opt from. There is a 42kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 390km on a single charge. The second is a 51.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 473km.

Buyers of the Hyundai Creta Electric have to pay ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive 42kWh variant.

MG ZS EV:

The next car on the list that buyers can check out as an alternative to the Tata Curvv EV is the MG ZS EV. This electric vehicle is one of the oldest in the segment and an update is awaited in 2025. The design is simple on the exteriors, spacious interiors and a comprehensive set of feature lists for the buyers. Regarding features, it has a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, driving modes, and others. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

The MG ZS EV is available in a single battery pack to the buyers. It is equipped with a 50.3kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 461km on a single charge.

Buyers of the MG ZS EV have to pay ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Executive variant. The MG ZS EV is also available with a B-a-a-S option, having a price of ₹ 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹4.5/km for the battery.

Mahindra BE 6:

The third car on the list that buyers can check out is the Mahindra BE 6. It was recently launched in the market and comes with a stylish exterior, decent space in the interiors and is loaded with features. The Mahindra BE 6 has features such as multiple driving modes, self-park, a panoramic moonroof, dance mode, and others. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. The BE 6 has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Buyers of the Mahindra BE 6 have two battery packs to opt from. There is a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557km. The second option for the buyers is a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682km.