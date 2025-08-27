̉Tata Curvv Price Dips By up to ₹48,000 in August 2025, But Here’s A Catch

Tata Curvv Price Drop: Tata Motors launched the Curvv, its first coupe compact SUV, in 2024. It has a stylish design, is feature-loaded, like having a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, and is available in three engine options to choose from. If you are planning to buy the Curvv in August 2025, then you can save up to ₹48,000. But here is a catch. Tata is offering this discount on the older stock of the Curvv, which is the MY2024 variant, and the MY2025 variant attracts a lower discount.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount and the benefits on the Tata Curvv in August 2025:

Discount on Tata Curvv MY2024:

On the MY2024, there is a cash discount of ₹30,000. Further, you have the scrappage benefit of ₹10,000. Tata Motors is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹8,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹48,000 on the Tata Curvv petrol or diesel variants in August 2025.

Price of Tata Curvv MY2025:

The price of the Tata Curvv starts at ₹10.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant. The price of the Curvv base diesel variant is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Tata Curvv MY2025:

If you are planning to get the MY2025 variant of the Curvv, petrol or diesel variant, then you don’t have any cash discount. However, you have the scrappage or the exchange bonus of ₹20,000, and if you opt for the scrappage offer, then you have an additional scrappage benefit of ₹10,000. Further, you have a corporate benefit of up to ₹8,000, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹38,000 in August 2025.

Tata Curvv Features