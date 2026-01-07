Tata Harrier, Safari with Petrol Engine Launched in India - What’s New?

Harrier, Safari Gets Petrol Engine: Tata Motors has launched the Harrier and Safari, its mid-size SUVs, with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine for the Indian market. This is the same engine that debuted in the Sierra, and with the new model, the automaker has added a new Ultra variant as well, which includes a bigger infotainment screen and more features to the SUVs.

Talking about safety, the Harrier and the Safari with petrol engines have scored a five-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP, and this new engine is either paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Tata Safari, Harrier for prospective buyers:

Tata Harrier, Safari Price

The introductory price of the Tata Harrier petrol variant starts at ₹12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Smart variant and goes to ₹24.68 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless Ultra Red Dark variant.

The introductory price of the Tata Safari petrol starts at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart variant and goes to ₹25.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Accomplished Ultra Red Dark six-seater variant.

Tata Harrier, Safari New Variant

The Indian automaker has added a new Ultra variant to the lineup, which brings in more features to the SUVs. Some of the key features added to the Safari and Harrier Ultra variant are a new 14.1-inch infotainment screen, which is present in the Harrier EV, Dolby Atmos audio for a better music experience, an electronic IRVM with a dashcam, a front and rear camera washer, and others.

Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Engine Specifications

The Tata Harrier, Safari come with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which Tata calls the ‘Hyperion GDI’ engine. This engine makes 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Rivals