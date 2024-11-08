Tata Motors to JBM Auto: Top three EV commercial vehicle manufacturer with highest sales in October

Electric commercial vehicle sales: The commercial vehicle segment witnessed a surge in demand in October 2024. In the electric vehicle segment, the was growth recorded by the segment. According to the data released by the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the electric commercial vehicle segment recorded total sales of 864 units in October 2024. The segment registered a growth of 50 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a marginal growth of 1.05 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Tata Motors was in the first position on the sales chart for the electric commercial vehicle segment, followed by PMI Electro Mobility, and others.

Let us look at the top three electric commercial vehicle manufacturers with the highest sales in October 2024:

Tata Motors:

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle segment was in the first position on the electric commercial vehicle sales chart and recorded total sales of 479 units in October 2024. The automaker registered a growth of 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, as there was a marginal growth of 14 units as compared to the previous year. There was a growth of 6.68 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

PMI Electro Mobility:

The second position was secured by PMI Electro Mobility on the electric commercial vehicle sales chart in October 2024 which recorded total sales of 86 units. The automaker recorded a growth of 16.22 per cent on a month-on-month basis and saw a surge of 8 units as compared to September 2024.

JBM Auto: