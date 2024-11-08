Tata Motors to Mahindra: Top three automakers in PV segment with highest EV sales in October 2024

EV sales in the PV segment: The electric vehicle segment witnessed new launches and recorded positive momentum in October 2024. According to data from the Federation of Automotive Dealers of Association (FADA), the passenger vehicle segment recorded total sales of 10,609 units of electric vehicles, which grew 39.12 percent year over year and 80.61 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Tata Motors was first on the EV sales list, followed by other auto manufacturers. In the luxury segment, BMW Group India was on the first position on the EV sales chart, followed by Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Let us look at the top three auto manufacturers with the highest sales of passenger vehicles in the electric vehicle segment:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle

Tata Motors was in the first position on the EV sales chart in October 2024 and recorded sales of 6,152 units. Tata Motors registered a growth of 9.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 69.90 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Tata Motors sells Tiago EV as its entry-level EV hatchback, followed by Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Curvv EV.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India secured the second position on the EV sales chart and recorded total sales of 2,530 units in October 2024. MG registered a massive growth of 168.01 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a growth of 158.96 per cent on a month-on-month basis. MG Windsor EV was recently launched in India with the battery subscription model, B-a-a-S. MG currently offers Comet EV, Windsor EV, and the ZS EV in the market.

Mahindra and Mahindra