Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Cars with Highest Sales in December 2025

Car Sales in December: The Indian automotive industry saw a strong momentum in December 2025 as year-end demand and buying decisions picked up, and multiple auto manufacturers introduced different cars across different segments. According to the data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), the first position was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and other cars in the market.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback in the market, having decent features and is available with either a petrol or a CNG option. It is offered in multiple colour options and in four variants.

Here is a list of the top five cars, which recorded the highest sales in December 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The first position on the list was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is a popular choice among buyers as it has decent features, a reliable petrol engine and offers comfortable seating. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 22,108 units, having a growth of 143 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹6.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The next car on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It shares the same platform as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, having a roomier cabin and a similar feature list. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 20,706 units, having a growth of 93 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Nexon

The third position on the list was secured by the Tata Nexon. It is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having loads of features and various powertrains on offer. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, and others. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 19,375 units, having a growth of 43 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next car on the list is again a Maruti Suzuki, and it is the Dzire. It is a famous sub-4m compact sedan, having a comfortable cabin space and a decent feature list. It saw total sales of 19,072 units in December 2025, and recorded a growth of 15 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The fifth position on the sales chart in December 2025 was the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It is a famous budget hatchback, having a simple exterior design and a reliable petrol engine. It saw total sales of 18,767 units, having a growth of 80 per cent on a YoY basis.