Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros - Best Sub-4m Compact SUV, Which One to Choose Under ₹15 Lakh?

Nexon vs Syros: The sub-4m compact SUV segment recently witnessed the addition of a new vehicle. Kia India launched its Syros for the Indian market, having a spacious cabin, decent features, and a bold design. However, it competes with the Tata Nexon, which is a popular option among buyers. Both are well loaded with features, scored a five-star safety rating, and have multiple engine options.

Which is better? Here’s a quick comparison of the Tata Nexon and the Kia Syros:

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Features

Both the Tata Nexon and the Kia Syros are well equipped with features. The Tata Nexon has an option of a regular sunroof or a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, three driving modes, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster and more. On the other side, the Kia Syros has a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, front and rear row seats ventilation, flush door handles, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Safety Features

Both the Tata Nexon and the Kia Syros have scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. The Tata Nexon has six airbags, ABS, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. It misses out on the ADAS features. On the other side, the Kia Syros has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Engine

The Tata Nexon has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. Further, the buyers can also opt for a CNG option with the 1.2L turbo petrol engine.

The buyers of the Kia Syros can opt for a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L diesel engine, which is the same powertrain on the Kia Sonet as well.

Tata Nexon vs Kia Syros: Price