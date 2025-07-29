Tata Nexon vs Toyota Taisor - Which Petrol SUV to Choose Around ₹10 Lakh?

Best Car Around ₹10 Lakh: The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV around ₹10 lakh. It is a feature-loaded offering, having comfortable cabin space, and multiple powertrain options to choose from. In its segment, it competes with the Toyota Taisor, which is the Toyota’s iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It also has decent features, comfortable seating, but has a petrol engine only.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Nexon and the Toyota Taisor for buyers:

Tata Nexon vs Toyota Taisor: Price

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹17.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹8.86 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹15.25 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Tata Nexon vs Toyota Taisor: Features

Regarding the feature list, the Tata Nexon has automatic climate control, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic and a regular sunroof, and others. Additionally, it has front ventilated seats and a 360-degree parking camera as well. On the other side, the Toyota Taisor has automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. However, it misses out on driving modes, front ventilated seats, and a sunroof.

Tata Nexon vs Toyota Taisor: Engine

The Tata Nexon is equipped with a 1.5L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Further, this engine is also available with a CNG option. Additionally, it has a 1.5L diesel engine as well, paired with a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.