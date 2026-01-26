Tata Punch 2026 vs Hyundai Exter - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Punch 2026 vs Exter: The micro-SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers as it has decent cabin space, ample convenience features, and offers a reliable petrol engine. Recently, Tata Motors launched the Punch facelift for the Indian market. The Indian automaker revamped the exterior and the interiors and added some more features to it. The Punch 2026 now comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a new digital instrument cluster, and others.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Exter in its segment. It has boxy proportions, has a refined NA petrol engine, and offers decent features. It comes with a regular sunroof, digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Punch (2026) and the Hyundai Exter for prospective buyers:

Tata Punch 2026 vs Hyundai Exter - Price

The price of the Punch 2026 starts at ₹6.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹12.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹6.59 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Hyundai Exter - Features

Both the Punch 2026 and the Exter are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Tata Punch 2026 comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, driving modes, cruise control, a 65W Type-C USB charger, and others. On the other hand, the Exter has a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, paddle shifters with the AMT variant, and others.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Hyundai Exter - Safety Features

Regarding safety, the Tata Punch 2026 and the Hyundai Exter have ample offerings. Both come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. Moreover, the Punch 2026 has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Hyundai Exter - Engine Specifications

The Tata Punch 2026 continues with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Moreover, it is also available with a CNG option, and with the update, Tata Motors now offers it with an AMT gearbox as well. Additionally, for more performance, the automaker has added a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.