Tata Punch 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - How Do They Compare?

Punch vs Fronx: If you are looking for a new car around ₹7 lakh, which has good ground clearance, decent features, and punchy performance, there are multiple options available in the market. Recently, Tata Motors updated the Punch with a new exterior and interior, and added a new turbo petrol engine option as well. It now comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and other features.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is a popular choice among new car buyers. It has features like a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Punch 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx for prospective buyers:

Tata Punch 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Price

The price of the Tata Punch 2026 starts at ₹6.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹12.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Features

Both the Punch 2026 and the Fronx are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Punch 2026 come with a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, a new instrument cluster, and others. On the other hand, the Fronx has a heads-up display, a wireless charger, an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and others.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Safety Features

Regarding safety, the Punch 2026 and the Fronx have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. Punch 2026 also come with a direct TPMS, which is missing in the Fronx.

Tata Punch 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Engine Specifications

Talking about engine specifications, the Punch 2026 and the Fronx are only available with a petrol engine. The Punch 2026 has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Moreover, there is also a CNG option, which now gets an AMT gearbox. Additionally, now you can also choose the Punch 2026 with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.