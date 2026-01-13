Tata Punch Facelift Launched in India - What’s New?

Punch Gets a Facelift: Indian automaker, Tata Motors, has launched the updated version of its micro-SUV, Punch for the Indian market. It was first launched in 2021 and is a popular choice among buyers. In 2026, Tata updated the exterior and interior profile and added new features as well. Moreover, now you can choose it with a new turbo petrol engine as well. The Punch was a safe car in the market, and it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tata Punch Facelift:

Tata Punch Facelift Price

The introductory price of the Tata Punch Facelift starts at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the price for the turbo petrol engine starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). You can opt for six variant options.

Tata Punch Facelift Colours

You can choose the Tata Punch facelift from six colour options.

Tata Punch Facelift Exteriors

The exteriors of the Tata Punch facelift have a revised design. The front has a slimmer LED DRL, with new LED projector headlamps and a revised bumper. The side profile is unchanged; however, you get a new design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a connected LED taillamp, and it has become sleeker compared to the previous model.

Tata Punch Facelift Interiors

On the inside, the Tata Punch facelift features a new two-spoke steering wheel, similar to the one found on the Nexon, Tiago, and other models, as well as a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and additional features.

Tata Punch Facelift Features

Regarding features, it comes equipped with a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, various driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Tata Punch Facelift Engine Specifications