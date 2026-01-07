Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead of Launch - Expected Price, Features, and More

Tata Punch Facelift: Tata Motors has revealed the upcoming micro-SUV, Punch facelift, for the Indian market with an updated exterior and interior. According to the recent teaser, the upcoming Punch facelift will come with new engine options, some extra features, and will be offered in six variants. The Punch has been a popular choice among buyers as it offers a robust stance, decent comfort on the inside, and multiple features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. It rivals the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Citroen C3 in its segment. The Tata Punch facelift will launch on January 13, 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Tata Punch Facelift:

Upcoming Tata Punch Facelift Price

The expected price of the Tata Punch facelift is ₹5.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and will go to ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Upcoming Tata Punch Facelift Exteriors

The exterior design of the upcoming Tata Punch facelift has a refreshed look. The front has a sleeker LED DRL, a similar LED projector headlamp setup as the Nexon, and a revamped design of the bumper. On the sides, there is a new design for the alloy wheels as well, and it continues to come with a similar silhouette. At the rear, it will come with a new design for the LED taillamps, and is expected to get a similar boot space.

Upcoming Tata Punch Facelift Interiors

On the inside, the upcoming Tata Punch facelift will come with a revamped design for the dashboard and instrument cluster. It will continue to come with a large infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and other elements. However, the noticeable changes on the inside are the new air conditioning panel, which is borrowed from the Nexon and other SUVs.

Upcoming Tata Punch Facelift Features

Regarding the feature list, the upcoming Tata Punch facelift will come with automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a sunroof, driving modes, and a digital instrument cluster. Moreover, we can expect Tata to add some extra comfort features as well like front-ventilated seats, electric seat adjustments, and other features.

Upcoming Tata Punch Facelift Engine Options