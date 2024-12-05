Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 Cars Sold in November 2024

Car Sales in November 2024: The Indian automotive industry saw a decline in sales in November 2024. The sales for Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Toyota recorded a positive momentum, whereas the sales of Hyundai recorded a decline. Coming to the cars sold in November, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno was in the first position and recorded growth as compared to the previous year. It was followed by the Hyundai Creta, the Tata Punch, and other models.

Let us have a look at the top five cars sold in November 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was in the first position on the sales chart of cars sold in November 2024. Baleno recorded total sales of 16,293 units in November 2024. It recorded a growth of 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at Rs 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta, Image Source: Hyundai

Hyundai Creta was in the second position on the sales chart of cars sold in November 2024. Creta recorded total sales of 15,452 units in November 2024. It saw a growth of 31 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Hyundai Creta price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E 1.5 Petrol variant.

Tata Punch:

Tata Punch, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Punch was in the third position on the sales chart of cars sold in November 2024. Punch recorded total sales of 15,435 units in November 2024. It saw a positive momentum and registered a 7 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Punch price starts at Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pure MT variant.

Tata Nexon:

Tata Nexon, Image Source: Tata Motors

Tata Nexon was in the fourth position on the sales chart of cars sold in November 2024. Nexon recorded total sales of 15,329 units in November 2024. The Tata Nexon recorded a marginal surge of 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Nexon price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart (O) 1.2 Petrol 5MT variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is an MPV and was in the fifth position on the sales chart of cars sold in November 2024. Ertiga recorded total sales of 15,150 units. The MPV saw a growth of 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis.