Tata Punch to Mahindra Scorpio: Top 5 SUVs With Highest Sales in December 2025

SUV Sales in December 2025: The Indian SUV market saw a continued demand across markets. In December 2025, there were new models introduced by different automakers, which intensified the competition, and there were several SUV models that maintained strong performance in the monthly sales chart. The first position on the list was secured by the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, followed by the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and others.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a feature-rich offering, having a reliable petrol engine and returning good fuel efficiency. It comes with automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and others.

Here are the top 5 SUVs with the highest sales in December 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The first on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It has features like a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and others. In December 2025, the Fronx saw total sales of 20,706 units, having a growth of 92.58 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Fronx starts at ₹7.84 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV and was in second position. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 19,375 units, having a growth of 43.13 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The third position on the list was secured by Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is a famous option among buyers and is expected to get updated later this year. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 17,704 units, having a growth of 2.12 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price of the Brezza starts at ₹9.44 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a famous micro-SUV, having decent features, a frugal petrol engine and was in fourth position. It has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, and others. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 15,890 units, having a growth of 6.02 per cent on a YoY basis. However, the Punch facelift will launch on January 13, 2026.

The price of the Punch facelift is expected to start at ₹6.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The fifth position on the list was secured by the Mahindra Scorpio. It is a popular choice among buyers as it has good road presence, decent features, and 4x4 capabilities as well. In December 2025, it saw total sales of 15,885 units, having a growth of 30.26 per cent on a YoY basis.