Published 20:46 IST, December 16th 2024
Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with Wireless Charger
Premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities are popular. Here is a list of top five most affordable cars with wireless charger on offer:
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Cars with Wireless Charger: Premium smartphones with wireless charging capabilities are popular. That has caused the auto manufacturers in India to modify the feature list and start offering wireless chargers in the affordable range of cars. In India, buyers seeking the most affordable car with a wireless charger are the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It offers a wireless charger from its Sportz variant onwards.
Here is a list that buyers can check out for the top five most affordable cars, that come with a wireless charger in India:
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Buyers can check out the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the most affordable car with a wireless charger. It offers this feature from the Sportz variant onwards. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant is Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Triber
In the MPV segment, buyers can check out the Renault Triber. It is the most affordable MPV in India. Renault Triber offers a wireless charger in its top-spec RXZ trim. The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The price of the Renault Triber RXZ variant is Rs 8.22 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Swift
The third hatchback that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It recently received a facelift, which added more features. Swift offers a wireless charger in its ZXi and ZXi + variants. Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and comes with a CNG option as well. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi variant is Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger
Buyers can also check out the Renault Kiger in its segment. The Renault Kiger offers a wireless charger in its RXZ variant. The Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The price of the Renault Kiger RXZ variant is Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch
In the fifth position, buyers can check out the Tata Punch. It offers a wireless charger in its top-spec trim Creative+. Tata Punch is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option. The price of Tata Punch Creative+ variant is Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Updated 20:46 IST, December 16th 2024