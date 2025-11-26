Tata Sierra (2025) vs Kia Seltos - How Do They Compare?

Sierra vs Seltos: If you are planning to get a new car, which is feature-loaded, has a stylish exterior and interiors, and various powertrain options, in the compact SUV segment, there are multiple options available to choose from. Recently, Tata Motors revived its iconic Sierra nameplate and launched it in this segment. It has a bold and clean exterior, spacious and comfortable interiors, and is loaded with a long list of features.

Regarding its rivals, the Kia Seltos is a strong competitor to the Tata Sierra. It has a bold and sporty design, decent space in the interiors, and comes with three engine options. You can choose the Kia Seltos with multiple colour options and five interior options.

Here is a quick comparison of the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Kia Seltos for prospective buyers:

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Kia Seltos - Price

The price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹12.65 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Kia Seltos - Features

Both the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Kia Seltos are feature-rich offerings in the segment. The Tata Sierra comes with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, terrain modes, a triple screen layout, ambient lighting, a JBL music system, and others. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos comes with drive modes, ambient lighting, dual 10.25-inch screens, a BOSE sound system, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and others.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Kia Seltos - Safety Features

Regarding safety, both the Tata Sierra (2025) and the Kia Seltos have tons of features. Both the Sierra and Seltos have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree parking camera, and other safety features.

Tata Sierra (2025) vs Kia Seltos - Engine

You can choose the Tata Sierra with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. There is a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, mated with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, it continues with the 1.5L diesel engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.