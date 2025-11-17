Upcoming SUVs in India: The mid-size and compact SUV segment is gearing up for an exciting phase, as there are multiple automakers that are going to launch new options in these segments. These upcoming SUVs will come in both ICE and EV categories, catering to different types of buyers in the segment. They are anticipated to come with a fresh design, modern features, and multiple powertrains. Some of the popular upcoming SUVs that are slated to launch in India soon are Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Tata Sierra, and others.

Here is a list of the 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India soon:

Tata Sierra

The first SUV on the list is the Tata Sierra. The Indian automaker recently unveiled the production spec of the new Sierra, and it comes with a modern design, is feature-packed, and is likely to come with 3 engine options. It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, driving and terrain modes, front-ventilated seats, triple-screen display, and others. Tata Motors will announce the price of the Sierra on November 25.

Mahindra XEV 9S

The next automaker on the list is Mahindra, which will launch the XEV 9S for the Indian market. According to Mahindra, it is the first EV MPV in the lineup, and it will have a similar feature list as the XEV 9E. The automaker has shared multiple teasers, wherein it will continue to come with a triple-screen layout, rear seat reclining, and is set to be positioned along the XEV 9E. It is likely to come with a similar 59kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack on offer. The Mahindra XEV 9S will launch on November 27.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The next EV SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It is the first EV offering from the automaker’s lineup, and it was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 earlier this year. Maruti Suzuki has already started its production at its Gujarat facility. The e Vitara will come with a 49kWh and a 61kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of more than 500 km. The price of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be announced on December 2.

Tata Harrier / Safari Petrol

Tata Motors will launch the Harrier and Safari with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which will first debut in the upcoming Sierra. The automaker first showcased this engine at the Auto Expo in 2023, and it will be positioned under the Hyperion series. According to media reports, this 1.5L turbo petrol engine is expected to make 170 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, and the gearbox details are still under wraps.