  • Tata Technologies, BMW Group announce joint venture in India to launch BMW Techworks

Published 12:04 IST, October 9th 2024

Tata Technologies, BMW Group announce joint venture in India to launch BMW Techworks

Tata Technologies and BMW Group have launched their JV, BMW Techworks in India. Both, companies will have a 50-50 per cent share in this venture.

Reported by: Republic Desk
Tata Technologies, BMW Group announce joint venture in India to launch BMW Techworks
Tata Technologies, and BMW Group announce joint venture in India to launch BMW Techworks | Image: Tata Technologies
12:04 IST, October 9th 2024